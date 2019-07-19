I like working in my basement shop, but the floor space is limited. So when it came time to put up a lumber rack, I screwed it to the ceiling because that’s the only space that was wide open. I designed the rack so it holds both long and short boards and installed it at a height that is convenient to reach but high enough so I don’t bean my head.

I made my lumber rack out of 1x4s, 2x4s and 2x6s for a cost of about $20. I made three U-shaped frames by screwing the 2x4s to the 2x6s. Then I screwed these frames to the ceiling joists. I finished the rack by adding 1x4s to the bottom edge of the frames.

