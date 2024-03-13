Coopered legs and tusk tenons build the structure of this beautiful hall table.

Coopered legs and tusk tenons build the structure of this beautiful hall table. Project #2310 • Skill Level: Beginner • Time: 3 Days • Cost: $150 During the start of the Covid pandemic and as things were shutting down, my wife, Jean, gave me a list of things to do, one of which was a small bench for the bathroom to sit upon while getting dressed.

