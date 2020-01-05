Hm. Just go for it! It’s not as hard as it looks. And you will love it.

Which piece in the exhibition stood out the most to you?

Well, that is hard to say! There was so much impressive work included in the show. As you may imagine, I was already familiar with the work of many of the women, but it was so nice to see the pieces in person for the first time. One piece I had not seen in person before the show was the Yumi Chair II by Laura Kishimoto. It is a truly stunning piece, and I was so impressed with its complexity. I tend to design forms that are much more spare and stripped down than the Yumi Chair – my mind just works that way – but that is part of what draws me to it. I cannot imagine designing or building anything like that chair, and that is part of makes it so special to experience in person. I believe she designed and built this dramatic chair while a student of Yuri Kobayahi’s, which to me also speaks volumes about the powerful role that education can play in pushing the boundaries of our field.