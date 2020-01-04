While doing the dishes the other night, I looked at the drying rack and thought, “Wow! I need one of these in my shop.”

First I drilled centered 5/8″ diameter holes every 3″ along both edges of a 1″ x 6″ wide board. After mitering both edges to a point, I ripped off the two triangular rails. This shape minimizes contact with the finished parts as they dry. To complete the rack, I glued 14″ long dowels in the holes and connected the rails by screwing on two 3/4″ x 1″ pieces. The rails pivot on the screws, so when I’m not using the rack, it folds up flat and hangs on the wall.—Dwight Smith