I’m not sure if I qualify as a tool nut–machine crazy is more like it. I started out using a ShopSmith, but I now have 17 industrial-grade machines.

It all started when my wife saw an ad in the local paper for a planer. They were asking $350, so I figured that it would be a decent 12″ model. Nope. It was a 16″ Powermatic with a 5 hp, 3-phase motor. I bought it, of course, and have been adding more heavy-duty machines ever since. The latest is pictured above: a 24″ Oliver jointer, which I’ve sandblasted, repainted and rewired.

I’m not setting up a business–just one very serious shop at home. I work in a factory and I’m not rich. My wife is very understanding and has always supported my woodworking, from buying machines to lumber. She has plenty of projects in mind for our house. And I have lots of machines to play with! –Dave Judy