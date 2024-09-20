 In Tool Reviews
Manufacturer: Bosch

MSRP: $649

While many woodworkers dream of the largest cabinet saw they can get their hands on, reality often dictates a different path. Whether it’s space or price that’s driving your decision, the new Bosch GTS15-10 is a solid choice of a table saw that can even take a Dado stack. 

The first sign that this saw is ready for all-day woodworking is the is the choice to forgo the ongoing shift to battery powered everything in favor of plug-in 15 amp power. This means you’ll get consistent power (of which the saw has plenty) from the 3,800 rpm motor. The motor also has a start-soft feature and a brake mechanism that helps the blade stop in approximately three seconds.

Another standout feature is the four Clampzone areas, which allow the tabletop to be used as a light-duty work surface.

As expected from a job site saw, all the tools and accessories are mounted on-board, and the gravity stand makes setup and take down a breeze. Of course, the job site part means that the saw is lightweight—not entirely immobile as one might like. Overall though, this is a solid choice for anyone prioritizing mobility or convenience in their shop. 

