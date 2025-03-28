I’m a big fan of cheap, disposable tools. The kinds of things you don’t really have to take care of, or can just toss when you’re done with them, no cleanup needed. They cost almost nothing or come in packages of multiples making the per-item cost just pennies. Best of all, you don’t have to go to a Big Box store to get them, as you probably already have them around your house.

So, taking a look at the above photo, let’s start at the top left:

• Toothbrushes — I keep two, one soft bristle and one hard. The soft one is great for applying glue to long joints, the hard one for cleaning and scrubbing tools and gears. You don’t even have to buy these; just use a retired one in good shape.

• Emery boards — Perfect for sanding in tight spots, especially inside mortises, dados and grooves. Most come with different grits on each side. And if you ever tear a fingernail while working (I have many times), you can fix that on the spot.

• Makeup removal pads — These 100-percent cotton pads make great stain applicators for small areas, and for cleaning glue squeeze-out. They’re good for first aid, too, but don’t ask me how I know this.

• Tweezers — My fat fingers are useless when handling small screws and parts, and these guys keep me from fumbling.

• Q-Tips — Awesome to apply glue into mortises and other tight spots. Find a corner you missed when staining? Dab on just the tiny amount you need with one end, and wipe of the excess with the other.

• Pocket comb — The most recent addition to my grooming arsenal. Before using any paintbrush, comb out any loose bristles, or ones that may come loose once you start brushing. Use only a new comb, or one that you’ve cleaned thoroughly, to avoid getting oils or hair product in the brush, which could affect the finish.

The best part of these is that they’re cheap, and easy to find. Especially since my wife’s bathroom is right up the woodshop steps. If I need something I can just go up and “borrow” it. As long as I rinse the toothbrush afterward, she never notices.