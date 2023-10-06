On this week’s episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, John, Phil, and Logan talk about transitioning the shop to winter woodworking, updates around the magazine world and here in our tv shop.

By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.