On this episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, Phil, Logan, and John talk about plywood and plywood projects, finishing troubles and an update on the Woodworking in America conference we have coming up.
Special thanks to our show sponsor Grizzly Industrial, purveyor of fine woodworking machinery since 1983. Buy direct and save at www.Grizzly.com.
Find all of the ShopNotes podcast episodes here.
Product Recommendations
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.
Recommended Posts