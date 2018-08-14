Frank Klausz' Masking Tape Joinery - Popular Woodworking Magazine
A while back I posted a trick for using blue painters tape to help adjust a router cut. The response was surprising and very strong. I know woodworker’s love their painter’s tape, but I have to admit I was pleasantly surprised by the positive support. In that same mindset, I thought it might make sense to share a video from maestro Frank Klausz on using masking tape in place of clamps on mitered joinery. It’s admittedly an old trick, but it’s still a good one! And if it’s from Frank, it’s always fun! Enjoy!

– David Thiel

 

