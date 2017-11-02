‘Workholding Solutions’ – Free eMag

Twice a year, we add a bindup of “legacy content” (articles that have appeared in the magazine before) to newsstand copies. While it’s nothing long-time subscribers haven’t already seen, recent subscribers might have missed one or two of the articles. So we’re offering it here, free.

In the December 2017 issue (which mails to subscribers on November 8 and is on newsstands November 21), we’ve included in the newsstand copies “Workholding Solutions” – 32 pages of information on workbenches, clamping mechanisms, sawbenches and more.

Just click on the title below to download the PDF.

WorkholdingSolutions

— Megan Fitzpatrick

p.s. In case you missed it earlier this year, you can get the June one – “Handsaw Basics” free, too.