Frustrated with my vise’s inability to hold odd-shaped pieces, I tried many solutions: v-notched face plates, cork, bubble wrap, leather, etc., but to no avail. One day I pulled an old mop out of the trash. I peeled off its bottom pad, cut it in half and fastened both pieces to the faces of my vise with double-faced tape. It works great with all sorts of odd-shaped parts, providing sure grip for sanding, sawing, drilling, filing, chiseling and more. —Bill Monahan

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. PSA Sandpaper Roll

Drill & Impact Driver

Universal Fence Clamps