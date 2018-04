When applying laminate on a narrow edge, it’s a little tricky to not tip the router and undercut the edge while trimming laminate. The surface on which the router must balance is often not wide enough to provide adequate support. I made this fixture from two pieces of plywood dadoed and screwed together for strength. It makes the job of holding the router at the correct angle for trimming laminate a lot easier and negates the usual balancing act.

Dan Martin, Galena, Ohio