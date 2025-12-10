When cutting circles on the band saw with a jig, starting the cuts tangent to the right diameter is a problem; this method simplifies it. I started with an extension table mounted flush with the top of the band saw table. I then drew a centerline on it, even with the front of the blade. I nailed an auxiliary table to the extension table with a pivot point nailed on the centerline at the far end of the board. This piece also has a centerline drawn on it that runs from the front of the blade to the center of the circle. I used a cut nail for a stop pin to keep the auxiliary table from swinging past the point where the centerline reaches the blade.

I cut the head off a nail to use as a pivot. The pivot runs through the auxiliary table and into the bottom of the work. The two pieces are attached to the table and swung away from the blade. The cut is made by swinging the auxiliary table into the stop, and rotating the blank 360˚. After the cut is finished, the table is swung back away from the blade and the circle is ready for removal.

I have used this method on the shaper, router table and stationary sander as well. It is very handy if you are making multiple pieces. I have also cut out a waste circle and used double- sided tape to attach pieces to it so I didn’t have a hole in the center. –Mike Siemsen