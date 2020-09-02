 In Tricks of the Trade
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

When applying laminate on a narrow edge, it’s a little tricky to not tip the router and undercut the edge. The surface on which the router must balance is often not wide enough to provide adequate support.

I made this fixture from two pieces of plywood dadoed and screwed together for strength. It makes the job of holding the router at the correct angle for trimming laminate a lot easier and negates the usual balancing act. –Dan Martin

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

0

Start typing and press Enter to search

A Bench for KidsProjects