When applying laminate on a narrow edge, it’s a little tricky to not tip the router and undercut the edge. The surface on which the router must balance is often not wide enough to provide adequate support.
I made this fixture from two pieces of plywood dadoed and screwed together for strength. It makes the job of holding the router at the correct angle for trimming laminate a lot easier and negates the usual balancing act. –Dan Martin
