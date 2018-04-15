Replace Sanding Disc – Tricks of the Trade

Following up on a promise from a previous trick, in this video, we take a look at how to replace the sandpaper on a disc sander. If “big deal” is running through your head, then you’ve never had to do this task. It’s harder than you think, and we’ll give you a couple of tips to make the process easier. For more PopWood Shop Tips, visit: http://bit.ly/Tricks_Playlist
– David Thiel
Brake cleaner from the auto parts store works wonders for disk removal too. Less smell than laquer thinner and comes in a convenient spray bottle.
Another great example of why an old Shopsmith picked up off of Craigslist is a perfect sanding station. This operation is trivial when you can loosen one set screw and pop the wheel off…
Plus you can dial the RPMs down to a more suitable speed for woodworking.