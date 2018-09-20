Build a Router Bit Storage Case – I Can Do That!

I am happy to share my latest I Can Do That! build with all of you! In this episode, I built a router bit storage case with removable shelves. There are couple unique features as well, the door is polycarbonate with a clever hinge mechanism and the pulls on the shelves are made from a single piece of 1″ aluminum angle that we cut on the miter saw. I made the case out of red oak from the big box store and brought it together with simple rabbets.

Check it out!

– David Lyell

Get the PDF plans & cutting list here: http://bit.ly/ICDT_Router_Bit_Case_Plans