Bring a Drawbore Home with Andy Rawls – Community Post

Editor’s note: We have some great content on drawboring – check out Chris’s article here and some of Chuck’s period furniture observations here. Andy Rawls submitted this video and caption to the Shop Blog – if you have a tip, commentary or any other type of content to submit to the blog, send me a note. My email is linked here. – David Lyell

Drawboring is a technique that allows you to pull a mortise and tenon joint together without the use of clamps. These joints are commonly found on timber frame structures but they can be very useful in furniture as well. I use the drawbore technique on our McCurley table so we don’t have to fuss with clamping awkward angled legs. In my experience, the most offset you need for your holes is 1/16”, anything more and you run the risk of breaking your pin. It’s very important that you select straight grain wood for your pins, preferably oak or hickory. If the joint is executed properly, be prepared for a shriek of joy as you watch the tenon shoulder up while you drive the pin in.

– Andy Rawls

Find Andy on Instagram and YouTube.

Check out his website!