Video: Folding the Folding Bookstand

The June 2018 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine features an article I wrote about making a folding bookstand using scraps and copper rivets. It’s a design based on 18th-century pieces that were popular among British military officers.

Several readers have requested a video that shows how the bookstand folds and unfolds. So here you go.

Though the mechanism looks complicated, it’s not. If you have a drill press, this project is a piece of cake. The only odd skill is riveting, which I cover in this blog entry.

— Christopher Schwarz