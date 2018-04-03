2018 Excellence Awards Now Open!

Hot dog! Popular Woodworking’s 2018 Excellence Awards entry is now open. Submissions are accepted now through June 16, 2018. The grand prize winner, chosen by the editors, wins $1000. Top winners in five categories, as well as a reader’s choice winner, each receive $100. Start submitting your projects and pieces – and I’ll start looking at them.

Enter the contest and show us what you’ve made this year. I’m excited to see what our community of talented woodworkers has to show off. We’ll open voting for the Reader’s Choice award on June 20 and announce the winners in the November 2018 issue of Popular Woodworking.

– Andrew Zoellner

P.S. Are you a new woodworker? Did you start woodworking after April 1, 2017? Then you should definitely enter a piece in our Best Beginners category – after all, we all start somewhere.