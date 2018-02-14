Woodworking Videos

Perhaps the best way to learn or improve your woodworking skills is to look over the shoulder of a master as he works. Here you’ll find a wide selection of woodworking videos including complete woodworking projects, reliable woodworking advice and lessons from experts in the field. Use this page to keep up to date on our newest DVD releases.

Make relief cuts when cutting curves on the band saw

Tricks of the Trade: How to Cut Curves on the Bandsaw

Here’s a tip on how to cut curves on the bandsaw. When cutting a circle or an odd shape from a square piece of lumber on a bandsaw, you’ve probably dealt with the annoying corners that try to pull the material out of your hands as they catch on the bandsaw’s...

Meet Don Weber: Renaissance Man

Don Weber has been a friend to Popular Woodworking for a long time. His knowledge of traditional woodworking (and blacksmithing, as the photo above supports – props to photographer Al Parrish!) has appeared on our pages, in our videos and we’ve been privileged to have him in personal appearances at events over...

router bits

Video: Buying Router Bits

I recently went in search of an 1/8″ slot-cutting router bit that I needed that day. Home Depot was close and I left with my bit. But rather than buy a single bit, I ended up buying a $50 kit with 15 router bits. I didn’t need all of the bits...

kickback

How to Avoid Kickback on a Table Saw

I posted a video on our YouTube channel this morning with Kelly Mehler on table saw kickback. In talking with David Lyell about the video I realized that a lot had happened since that video was made (seven+ years ago?). At that time Kelly was using a European sliding table saw to...

PopWood Playback #1 | Top Woodworking Videos of the Week

Friends of the Shop Blog, I want to share with you a new series on our YouTube channel called PopWood Playback. We’ve kept an active channel over on YouTube for years. We have over 1,000 videos posted – but the vast majority of them are excerpts from premium long format videos. Starting this week, we...

Making a Bench in a Hurry with Alan Turner

I’ve built a few benches in my time, benches for show and benches in a hurry. I’ve also seen, written about and filmed other benches being made. Each bench and each maker has a process and something unique that they want to add to their bench – and they darn well...

Antique Rabbet Plane

Video: Making Rabbets With Planes

Lately I’ve been incorporating hand tools more and more into the projects I’m working on. I was recently exploring ways to make rabbets for a serving tray I’m working on as a Christmas gift. There are, of course, numerous ways to make them. I was in the mood to make mine...

Video: Pattern Routing Tips

I love my routers, and if there’s one router function that saves me time and hassles it’s pattern routing. Whether it’s a repeated curve on door rails or intricate fascia work on a bookcase, pattern routing is the answer. Being able to make and refine a single pattern and then letting...

curvy joinery

Video: Joinery in Curvy Furniture

Curvy furniture is great to look at and usually offers a tactile aesthetic that makes it appealing. Holding it all together is the joinery – and whether it’s dovetails, tenons or lap joinery, creating that joinery on a curve adds a new level of complication. Whether made by hand or by machine, most...