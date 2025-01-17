At every party, the kitchen ends up being the center of activity. So, adding a kitchen island to help focus that activity only makes sense. In this video from our archives, we show you how to make this I Can Do That! island. Sized to fit nearly every home, it features seating for two and modern open shelving for cookbooks, spices or nick nacks. Easy to build with lap joints and pocket screws, anyone can tackle this project!

Make sure to download the cutlist pdf for more details.