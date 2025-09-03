 In Woodworking Videos
When working with green wood, it’s essential to prep it correctly in order to prevent cracking or splitting. Especially when you’re working with exotic lumber, you don’t want to waste a single board-foot if you can avoid it. Waxing the wood will help it dry evenly and set you up for success.

