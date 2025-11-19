Logan loves his vintage woodworking machinery, and when the opportunity arose to purchase a 1950s MOAK jointer, he knew he couldn’t pass it up. The jointer needed work though — the head was stuck, the electrical was three-phase, and the motor was tired. Instead of simply restoring what was there, Logan took the opportunity to upgrade it too. Follow along as he cleans everything up, installs a helical cutterhead, restores the motor, and sets up a VFD.

