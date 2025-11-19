 In Woodworking Videos
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

Logan loves his vintage woodworking machinery, and when the opportunity arose to purchase a 1950s MOAK jointer, he knew he couldn’t pass it up. The jointer needed work though — the head was stuck, the electrical was three-phase, and the motor was tired. Instead of simply restoring what was there, Logan took the opportunity to upgrade it too. Follow along as he cleans everything up, installs a helical cutterhead, restores the motor, and sets up a VFD.

Sources:

Cutterhead: WGM Toolworks
VFD: Mollom
Thread Checker: Amazon

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , , , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

Shaker-Inspired BenchProjects