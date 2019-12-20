Workshop Tips: No-Slip Miter Gauge Face | Popular Woodworking Magazine
 In Tricks of the Trade
Trimming miters used to drive me crazy, because I couldn’t hold the piece I was trimming securely enough against the miter gauge. The piece would always slide away from the blade during the cut. I solved the problem by covering the miter gauge face with a 120-grit PSA (pressure sensitive adhesive back) sandpaper. One 5″ disc will cover most gauges. I clean the face with denatured alcohol, to assure good adhesion. Then I simply cut the disc to fit the face and press on the pieces.—Rich Petrushka

