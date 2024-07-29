Ironing edge-banding that has hot-melt glue backing is familiar to most woodworkers. But what if you don’t have any on hand, or it’s not available in the species you’re using? I learned this trick from a friend of mine who is a veneering expert. You can use regular wood glue, if you plan ahead a bit.

First, cut your veneer into whatever size strips you need and then apply a liberal coat of wood glue to the back surface and just let it dry. When the glue on the strips has thoroughly dried, apply fresh glue to the part receiving the edge-banding and iron on the strip. The fresh glue and heat from the iron re-activates the dried glue just enough to make it stick as though it were hot-melt glue; no clamping required.