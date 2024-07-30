As I sit here writing, it’s been a wet, humid summer in Iowa. I’ve finished most of my travels for the year. Typically, from spring to summer, I’m traveling to various contributing writers’ shops to take photos with them. I enjoy it, but I must admit, I breathed a sigh of relief when I returned from my last trip, knowing I had several months of “home time.”

However, “home time” doesn’t necessarily mean resting. No, it’s a time to get things done around the house and the shop. I’ve been working on and off on a new miter saw station for our shop (keep an eye out for it in an upcoming issue). I’m also rerouting the driveway on our property to make it more easily accessible (definitely not to make more room for logs and lumber…). This means the past few weekends have involved cutting down about a dozen (large) Elm trees and dragging them through the yard into the timber, where they’ll be out of the way until I can return to cut them into firewood.

The work seems never-ending, but as I’m sure you can relate, it feels great to make progress. It often feels like we’re stuck in a rut and struggle to get things done, with our wheels spinning. During those times, I like to think about a quote from the legendary AFC Richmond Coach Ted Lasso: Onward, Forward. Cheers.