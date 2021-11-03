Crawling around under the basement stairs to find what may or may not be in this box or that was a pain. However, leaving the space empty was not an option. I built this cart to make use of every inch of priceless basement real estate.
The cart is made from 2 x 4’s, with 3/4 in. plywood shelving, so it’s very sturdy. The shelving is stepped to match the underside of the stairs. I mounted 3 in. casters on the front, and 3 in. swivel casters on the back. That way I can easily steer it around my shop if needed. I mounted a 2×4 horizontally along the wall to keep the cart from catching on the studs when rolling it in or out. –Todd Reimer
