Sharpening the bevel of a drawknife can be a challenge. Lap the flat side then use this method to do the bevel side.

Using 38” or 12” or 34” PEX pipe with different drawknives will give you different sharpening angles. Find one you like for your drawknife and go for it. PEX pipe will eventually wear out but is just pennies
to replace.

The key to making this system work is getting a straight cut along the length of the PEX. The best method I’ve found is to clamp a utility blade in my bench vise and slide the PEX through the knife, using the groove of the jaws to keep it straight. –Chuck Nuesmeyer

