I designed an outfeed support for my table saw that doesn’t take up any floor space. It’s made of plywood, hardwood and a store-bought roller.

Three main design features enable it to work well. The runners are made of hard maple that resists wear and tear. The sliding mechanism is a dovetail that allows the roller to move closer to the table for short pieces and farther from the table for longer boards. The roller can be made level with the top of the table saw because of an elongated hole for the bolt that connects the roller assembly to the extension assembly.

When necessary, I can completely remove the device very easily. –Jim Whetstone