While making a base for a wooden vase, I had to glue up a small octagonal shape. I made this simple band clamp from a piece of string and a rubber band. Here’s how it works: first, tie one end of the string to the rubber band and loop the string around the workpiece; next, run the string through the other end of the rubber band and pull it tight. When you get the right amount of tension, clamp the loose end of the string. For more clamping pressure, use more rubber bands –Cameron H. Daley

