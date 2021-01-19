When I had to install a bunch of magnetic catches recently, I came up with this simple method to mark the doors for the strike plate. It requires no measuring and the results are neat and clean.
Just insert the mounting screw in the plate and attach it to the magnet. Then press the door firmly against the screw so the tip leaves a mark. Drill a hole centered on this mark and then fasten the plate.—Tim Howell
