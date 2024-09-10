I recently built a chest of drawers with sliding-dovetail joinery. During assembly, I found that the fit was just a little too snug. Rather than trying to realign my router jig, I looked around for another solution. I needed something that could slip in along the dovetail. I decided to stick some sandpaper to a scrap of wood with double-faced tape. I beveled the edge of the board, which allowed me to get right in where I needed to be.
Now this instant rasp is almost indispensable in my shop when I’m shaping, sizing, or final sanding the edges of parts. I’ve made myself a whole set, ranging from very coarse to very fine grits.– Bob Letcher
