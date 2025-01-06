If you do a lot of spray painting and finishing, but don’t have room for a permanent finishing bench, give this turntable a spin. It’s surprisingly sturdy and because it rotates, you can get to all sides of your project while standing in one spot. It’s lightweight, so it can easily be taken outside. When you’re done, just unscrew the pipes from the flanges and store all the parts out of the way in the corner of your shop.

The pipe parts are available at most home centers, hardware stores, and plumbing shops. Don’t try to use pipes with diameter of less than 1“ and 1-1/4“. These are the only pipe diameters that telescope together well. Other pipe diameters either won’t fit together at all or will be too loose. The plywood top is 36“ in diameter and the base is 24“ in diameter. – Michael Dresdner