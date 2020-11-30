My oscillating spindle sander’s auxiliary table makes quick work of edge sanding short boards and forming perfect circles. Make the table from melamine or a laminate-covered material and fasten it to your sander’s table. Make a fence the same length as the table and drill a hole through one end for a 3/8” x 6” dowel. Drill a series of 3/8” holes in a strip of hardwood and attach it to the back edge of the table.

To edge sand, place the board next to the sanding drum and adjust the fence so that it contacts the opposite side of the board. Remove the board and clamp the fence. Push the board along the fence, making sure you’re going against the drum’s rotation. If you need to remove more material, unclamp and pivot the fence. Always take light passes.

To sand circles, attach a 3/4” x 1-1/2” x 8” board to the back side of the fence. Drill a hole in this board large enough to slip a nail through. The nail acts as a pivot point. Rough cut your circle on the band saw, then place the offcuts plus a few business cards under the fence for clearance. Tap the nail into the center of the workpiece, move the fence so that the circle’s edge just touches the sanding drum, and you’re ready to go. –Donald W. Arnsmeier