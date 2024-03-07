My beam compass is perfect for drawing huge arcs. It’s super easy to make, and I can adjust it quickly without using screws or clamps. To change the arc’s radius, I just slide a saddle-style head along the beam.
Make the beam from a piece of hardwood. Mine is 1″ x 1-1/4″ x 36″, but you can make it any size you want. Make the sides of the sliding head from 1/4″ plywood, and the bottom from 1/2″ or 3/4″ plywood. The head should fit snugly on the beam, but still be able to slide. For the pivot point, I drilled a hole in the head’s bottom and inserted a dowel center. (A nail would work just as well.) Drill a hole in the beam’s other end to hold the pencil. –Larry LaBeau
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.