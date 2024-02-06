<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Cut size slightly larger than sander bottom

To prevent rust and reduce feed friction, I apply paste wax regularly to my metal tool tables and other surfaces. It does a great job – but what a chore to buff the wax by hand! To make the job easier, I decided to turn my random-orbit sander into a buffer of sorts. I cut a piece of thick felt (available at any fabric store) to a size somewhat larger than my sander-disc diameter, and mounted a disc of coarse sandpaper on the sander. The felt doesn’t have to be circular or even neatly cut; it just needs to be big enough to prevent the sandpaper from contacting the tool surface. I lay the felt on the surface to be buffed and use the sander on top of it as muscle to push the felt around. It sure makes the job a lot easier.

It’s best to retract or remove blades and cutters when you buff to prevent snagging the felt. Rather than removing my band-saw blade, I usually just pinch the blade at its base with my free hand to cover the teeth (with the tool unplugged, of course.) Serge Duclos

