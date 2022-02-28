I have a humble number of bar and pipe clamps and no time or desire right now to build a dedicated clamp rack for them. Instead, I installed a standard closet bracket on my shop wall for the purpose. Now the clamps are centrally located and easily accessed. I hang the clamp head on the top of the bracket, and the lower strut keeps the clamp body from swinging. I can also loop coiled extension cords on the hook at the end. You can find closet rod brackets at most home-supply stores. — James Keller

