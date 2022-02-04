I really got tired of digging around to find my tablesaw’s push stick each time I needed it, so I figured out a way to attach it to the fence using a rare-earth magnet. I drilled a 1/2″ counterbore in the push stick’s face, 1-1/2″ up from the bottom (so the magnet won’t be hit by the blade), and super-glued the magnet in the hole. I drilled a similar hole in my fence, on the right side, to hold the magnet’s mating washer. –Jim Dailey

