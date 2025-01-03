Faced with cutting hundreds of plugs for a big project, I came up with this idea: I cut the plugs a little deeper than needed. Then I ran strips of masking tape down the faces of the plugs. When I cut them free on the bandsaw they stayed stuck to the tape instead of scattering all over the floor.

