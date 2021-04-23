I like to use purpleheart pen blanks because they’re less expensive than other exotic hardwoods. Recently, I stumbled on a cool trick. I discovered that I could cause the wood to overheat and turn dark by using the back side of the sandpaper while the wood is turning. Light overheating makes purpleheart look like rosewood; further overheating makes it look like ebony. Heating alternating sections creates light and dark contrasts as if the pen was made of multiple pieces of wood. —Tom Bockman

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Brad Point Bits

1/2" Straight Bit

Kreg Top Trak Kit