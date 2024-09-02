Here’s a surefire method to ensure flat glue-ups. Use cauls, top and bottom, made from Unistrut. This steel channel is used for light-duty structural support in electrical and plumbing work. Sometimes called Superstrut, it’s available in the electrical department of many home centers in 10′ lengths.

Glue plastic strips on the open side of the Uni-strut to keep the metal from denting or staining the wood. Any plastic will do—wood glue won’t stick to it. I cut an old plastic sign into strips and adhered it with Shoe Goo (this stuff seems to stick to anything!).

To clamp the Unistruts together and force the glue-up flat, use 1/4–20 bolts, fender washers and the captured nuts made for Unistruts. Called Nylon Cone nuts, they’re rectangular 1/4-20 nuts that slide inside the Unistrut. The nylon cones hold the nuts in place for threading the bolts. Use a cordless drill with a 7/16″ nut driver to tighten the bolts. –Ken Marble