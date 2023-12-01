A complex moulding can be difficult to sand. Softening its crisp edges is a crime, so I’ve been using a thin, flexible stick with sandpaper adhered to it for getting into the flat areas.

Not just any stick will do; it must have just the right amount of spring. An auto-body putty spreader, cut into narrower pieces, is perfect. Putty spreaders taper in thickness. The part you hold is somewhat stiff, the part that holds the sandpaper is more flexible.

Look for a putty spreader at an auto-parts store. It will only cost a few bucks. –Richard Tendick