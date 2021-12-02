Trailing along a power cord when I’m routing can really be awkward. All too often, my cord hangs up on a corner of the project or gets tangled around my legs. Adding a dust collection hose, which can run off in a different direction, just makes matters worse. One day I got so balled up that I taped the cord to the hose, and I’ve been using tape ever since.

Almost any kind of tape will work, but I’ve found that heavy-duty duct tape is best. I cut three or four 8″ long pieces and rip them in half lengthwise. When I wrap them around the cord and hose, I overlap the ends, sticky side to sticky side. I also leave some of the sticky side exposed, which makes it easier to pull the tape apart when I’m done. I’ve found that each piece of tape can be re-used four or five times. –Tom Caspar