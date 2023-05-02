<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Tricks of the Trade
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

From top left to right: Carriage bolt #1, Hardwood arm, Carriage bolt #2, Paper feeler gauge.

How do you know if the table on your drill press is square? Not more-or-less square, but precisely square?

I’ve adopted an old machinist’s trick, using a very simple jig. To make it, you’ll need a hardwood arm, two 5/16″ carriage bolts that are 2″-3″ long, four nuts and four washers.

First, make the arm. Mine is about 3/4″ x 1″ x 6″, but the dimensions aren’t critical. Drill 5/16″ holes 1″ in from each end.

Cut off the head of carriage bolt #1. Slip it through one of the holes and fasten it with two nuts and two washers. Insert bolt #2 in the other hole, as shown in the photo. Fasten it with nuts and washers. 

To use the jig, insert bolt #1 in the drill press and tighten the chuck. Place a piece of paper on the table, then lower the quill until bolt #2 just touches the paper. Lock the quill.  Fine-tune the bolt’s height, if necessary, by loosening its nuts; then turn the bolt with a wrench.

Rotate the chuck—by hand—so the arm points to the other side of the table. Try sliding the piece of paper under the head of the bolt, using the paper like a feeler gauge. Adjust the table’s tilt until you can “feel” the bolt with the arm pointed both ways.   –John Cusimano

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

Grizzly Bear Crawl Mobile Base ReviewTool Reviews