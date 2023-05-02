How do you know if the table on your drill press is square? Not more-or-less square, but precisely square?
I’ve adopted an old machinist’s trick, using a very simple jig. To make it, you’ll need a hardwood arm, two 5/16″ carriage bolts that are 2″-3″ long, four nuts and four washers.
First, make the arm. Mine is about 3/4″ x 1″ x 6″, but the dimensions aren’t critical. Drill 5/16″ holes 1″ in from each end.
Cut off the head of carriage bolt #1. Slip it through one of the holes and fasten it with two nuts and two washers. Insert bolt #2 in the other hole, as shown in the photo. Fasten it with nuts and washers.
To use the jig, insert bolt #1 in the drill press and tighten the chuck. Place a piece of paper on the table, then lower the quill until bolt #2 just touches the paper. Lock the quill. Fine-tune the bolt’s height, if necessary, by loosening its nuts; then turn the bolt with a wrench.
Rotate the chuck—by hand—so the arm points to the other side of the table. Try sliding the piece of paper under the head of the bolt, using the paper like a feeler gauge. Adjust the table’s tilt until you can “feel” the bolt with the arm pointed both ways. –John Cusimano
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.