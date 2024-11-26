I’ve bandsawn hundreds of puzzle pieces using very small blades. I gave up on the steel guide blocks that came with my saw because when those little blades come in contact with the blocks, they’d dull right away. And, when I wanted to back out of a cut, the blade would pop out of the blocks.

Now I make my own guide blocks from scraps of hardwood. My blades last longer and don’t pop out or wander because they’re trapped between the wooden blocks. The blocks wear, but it’s also so easy to just re-cut their ends or make new ones altogether.

With the bandsaw unplugged, I install the new blocks by pushing them toward the blade until they’re lightly touching it. Then I lock the blocks in place and spin the upper blade wheel to make sure they don’t drag on the blade. – Kendrick Greene