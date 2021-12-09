I made a built-in bookcase for my daughter that required attaching the face frame after installing the case. I didn’t want to mar the face frame with nail holes, but I don’t have any special-purpose edge clamps and didn’t want to buy a bunch for this single application. I remembered seeing wedges used for various clamping purposes, and decided to put them to work here along with standard C-clamps.

I found that by squeezing the clamps against the case sides (with protective pads underneath), I could tap opposing wedges under the clamp frame to apply pressure against the face frame. Packs of wedges are available at home-supply centers, or you can make your own on the band saw using scrap wood. — Steve McDaniel