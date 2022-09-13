 In Tricks of the Trade
A coping sled is a must-have accessory for router table work. It helps you hold a narrow piece, such as a door rail, perpendicular to the fence and backs up the cut to prevent blowout.

At least, it’s supposed to. On my sled, the backup piece is an integral part. Once you’ve cut one profile in it, it won’t sufficiently back up a new profile. The solution is to use sacrificial backup boards. Whenever I change bits, I attach a new piece of 3/8″ thick hardwood to the sled’s fence with double-faced tape.  –Zack Fleming

