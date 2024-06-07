My bandsaw’s blade-tensioning system used to be wobbly and difficult to turn. Instead of shelling out for a quick-release lever, I came up with this simple, inexpensive fix.

To stabilize the long adjustment rod, I made a guide for it to pass through. The guide is just a block of wood with a 1/2″ i.d. ball bearing recessed into it. I removed the rod’s plastic knob, slid the guide over the rod and bolted the guide to the saw’s back cover.

To replace the knob, I mounted a handwheel salvaged from an old tablesaw on the end of the rod. Having a much larger diameter, the handwheel is far easier to turn! -Rand Hall