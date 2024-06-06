Some of you are probably aware that I got my start in the woodworking publication world as an assistant editor at Woodsmith Magazine. Heck, even after taking over here at Popular Woodworking, these fools still can’t shake me (or is that the other way around?). I still collaborate with them on various things, including our TV show on PBS (The Woodsmith Shop), as well as our podcast (The ShopNotes Podcast). About a year ago, we collectively decided to re-launch the magazine that our podcast is named after—ShopNotes Magazine.

Some of you may be familiar with the former ShopNotes magazine that was discontinued in 2014. Believe it or not, many of the same staff that were behind the original magazine are still here, working on this new version. ShopNotes, as the name implies, is a magazine dedicated to your shop. It’s loaded with pages of projects, techniques, and ideas for you to use in your shop. Shop-made tools, jigs, tool cabinets, and the like are all projects that you’ll find in ShopNotes. Now—we did decide to bring ShopNotes back as a digital-only magazine for now. Launching, or relaunching, a magazine in a print format today would be nuts. (That’s not to say it won’t ever be available as print— in fact, we do have an end of year print version available.)

So, why am I saying that we’re probably dumb? I’m saying that because we as a staff, decided to bring this title back. We did it because we loved the content. It’s much, much more work for us. This means that we produce four extra magazine issues

per year, on top of everything else we do. We receive zero incentive to produce it and added no staff. We put extra time in to produce it. All because we had a soft spot for ShopNotes content and we knew that our subscribers did as well. Yes, I do believe we’re dumb.

With that said, I wanted to give you a look at the new ShopNotes. In the next few weeks, you’ll find a tool cabinet from one of our re-launched issues, as well as an article I wrote on the Tormek sharpening system. If you like it, consider supporting us at ShopNotes.com. Cheers.